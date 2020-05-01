Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $315,734,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.