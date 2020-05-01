CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 45,034 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

