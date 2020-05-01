Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

