UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $292.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.