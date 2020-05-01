Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 716 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 4.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

NYSE:SYK opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

