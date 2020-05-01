Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 164,335 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Microsoft by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $179.13 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

