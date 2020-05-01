Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

