Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 222,457 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,457 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

