SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after buying an additional 10,326,419 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 1,284,262 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 608,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after buying an additional 569,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,837,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

