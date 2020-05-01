Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Calamos Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 421,054 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $172,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.