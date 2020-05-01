Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 131 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

