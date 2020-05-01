Brinker Capital Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock worth $18,737,898. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.30.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $525.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.21 and a 200-day moving average of $400.97. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

