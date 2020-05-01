Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,420 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 206,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 43,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.