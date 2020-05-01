Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 26.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $219.83 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

