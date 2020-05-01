iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,054.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $53.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

