AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

ABBV stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.