Brookmont Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 58.5% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

