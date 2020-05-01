Burt Wealth Advisors Has $27.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 12.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $27,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $64.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

