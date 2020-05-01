The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Trimmed by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $75,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.