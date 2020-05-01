BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,168 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.