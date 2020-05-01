iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,972 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.