Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,071 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9,736.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,574,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.