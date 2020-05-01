Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 304.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

Shares of SPGI opened at $292.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 495.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

