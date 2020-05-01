Cwm LLC Buys 5,401 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 10,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

EXAS opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

