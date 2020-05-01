FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after acquiring an additional 439,746 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,060,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.37.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.71.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.