CX Institutional Purchases 10,419 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23,153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.12.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
