Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCIU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCIU opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

