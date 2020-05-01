Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCIU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCIU opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.
CX Institutional Purchases 10,419 Shares of Cummins Inc.
CX Institutional Purchases 10,419 Shares of Cummins Inc.
Global X Scientific Beta US ETF Position Lowered by Cwm LLC
Global X Scientific Beta US ETF Position Lowered by Cwm LLC
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Acquires 5,073 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Cwm LLC Acquires 5,073 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report