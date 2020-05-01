Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 328.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 305.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $91.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

