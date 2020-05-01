Cwm LLC Acquires 5,073 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

