Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,632 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

