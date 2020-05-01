BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $502.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

