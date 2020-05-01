Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

