Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 751.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $80.64 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

