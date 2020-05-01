Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

