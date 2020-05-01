Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.60. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

