Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $218.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

