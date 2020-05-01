Conning Inc. Sells 16,566 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $38,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

