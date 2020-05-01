Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $129.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

