Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,879 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 197.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 360.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

