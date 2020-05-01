Conning Inc. Sells 23,273 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

