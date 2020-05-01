CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $172.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

