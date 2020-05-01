Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 128,231 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 75.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,231 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 43,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

