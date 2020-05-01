Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,740 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 13.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 137.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $280.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

