Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

