Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

