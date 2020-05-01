Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $536.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.36 and its 200 day moving average is $548.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

