iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

