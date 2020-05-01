Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,855 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP opened at $119.15 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

