Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,915 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,054.2% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,021,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.3% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Latest News

