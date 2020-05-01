Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,170 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 56.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $219.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

